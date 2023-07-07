No Trucks Sign
A sign prohibiting heavy vehicles is shown at West 12th Street in Frederick on Wednesday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Large commercial vehicles will be banned from residential streets in Frederick, after a vote by the city’s aldermen Thursday night.

The vote revises a city ordinance to eliminate weight restrictions as a standard for prohibiting vehicles and instead use definitions for commercial vehicles from the Maryland Code.

Plumbum
Plumbum

This will be enforced for the first few weeks. And that will be the extent.

Police, like most people in four wheelers do not notice truck restriction signs. But trucks certainly do (provided they’re posted in plain view at the appropriate time)

Most people in trucks already have a destination planned or where they’re coming from if stopped and questioned, making it difficult for law enforcement

Much of the streets in MOCO have truck restrictions. Well, I’ve never seen a truck stopped by law enforcement.

This will pass in a few weeks after the signs are put up. Like I said, four wheelers seldom notice the signs, they’re not lookin for them. This applies to police too.

And the signs must be posted so they’re visible BEFORE the truck turns onto the street. Does zero good to put up a sign 60 feet in, because the truck has already made the turn. To attempt to back out would endanger other motorists, so they proceed.

Greg F
Greg F

Now, can you ban Jake brakes too? They can be heard over a mile away and near the Walmart on the north side, all the way to the Monocacy clear as a bell. All day, all night. Enough. Do something.

parrotthead1

Because it is better if trucks can’t stop . . .

Plumbum
Plumbum

Yes, the sound of safety. Who’s needs that anyway….

niceund

Nice idea but the city should know this is un-enforcable. It's been tried on streets around Ft Detrick and doesn't work. The police just don't have the manpower to enforce. Although, my guess is that the neighborhood highlighted may have a different outcome. Good luck.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Agreed, niceund. How can this be enforced? Will every street be posted?

