Large commercial vehicles will be banned from residential streets in Frederick, after a vote by the city’s aldermen Thursday night.
The vote revises a city ordinance to eliminate weight restrictions as a standard for prohibiting vehicles and instead use definitions for commercial vehicles from the Maryland Code.
The code defines a commercial vehicle as those used to transport passengers or property, with a gross weight of more than 26,000 lbs., or those designed to carry 16 or more passengers, among other regulations.
The new law includes exemptions for government vehicles, trash trucks, school buses, and vehicles making deliveries or performing services at a home.
The aldermen voted 5-0 to approve the changes.
The change is intended to keep trucks from using residential streets while going between businesses and nearby highways, Capt. Kirk Henneberry told the aldermen Thursday.
Henneberry said police will start enforcement with neighborhoods where they’ve received complaints, including neighborhoods between East Street and Motter Avenue that are used by trucks going to U.S. 15.
“We’ll start where we see the problems, and then work out,” he said.
Henneberry said police will contact businesses that would be affected, then move to a warning period before they begin issuing citations.
While the definition of a commercial vehicle might not be clear to residents, drivers will know if they’re driving a vehicle subject to the restrictions, Henneberry said.
“If the driver doesn’t know, there’s a problem,” he said.
The change comes as residents around the area of 13th Street and Motter Avenue have complained about truck traffic in their neighborhood.
The city is considering building a raised roundabout at the intersection of Motter Avenue, West 13th Street, and Fairview Avenue north of downtown Frederick, in an effort to slow traffic and reduce crashes at the intersection.
Several residents spoke at Thursday’s meeting about problems trucks have caused in the city.
The change will be great for children in the city’s neighborhoods, and is “desperately needed” for pedestrian and bike traffic, said Gail Bradley, a coordinator for Neighborhood Advisory Council 7 who lives on West 12th Street.
Trucks drive fast on the city’s residential streets, said Maggie Lebherz, a 13th Street resident who has started a website to gather feedback from residents on the roundabout plan.
“Our children play on these streets,” Lebherz said Thursday. “We need to stop these trucks. I think it’s getting more unsafe every day.”
(6) comments
This will be enforced for the first few weeks. And that will be the extent.
Police, like most people in four wheelers do not notice truck restriction signs. But trucks certainly do (provided they’re posted in plain view at the appropriate time)
Most people in trucks already have a destination planned or where they’re coming from if stopped and questioned, making it difficult for law enforcement
Much of the streets in MOCO have truck restrictions. Well, I’ve never seen a truck stopped by law enforcement.
This will pass in a few weeks after the signs are put up. Like I said, four wheelers seldom notice the signs, they’re not lookin for them. This applies to police too.
And the signs must be posted so they’re visible BEFORE the truck turns onto the street. Does zero good to put up a sign 60 feet in, because the truck has already made the turn. To attempt to back out would endanger other motorists, so they proceed.
Now, can you ban Jake brakes too? They can be heard over a mile away and near the Walmart on the north side, all the way to the Monocacy clear as a bell. All day, all night. Enough. Do something.
Because it is better if trucks can’t stop . . .
Yes, the sound of safety. Who’s needs that anyway….
Nice idea but the city should know this is un-enforcable. It's been tried on streets around Ft Detrick and doesn't work. The police just don't have the manpower to enforce. Although, my guess is that the neighborhood highlighted may have a different outcome. Good luck.
Agreed, niceund. How can this be enforced? Will every street be posted?
