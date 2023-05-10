Md. 26 Intersections
Vehicles drive by the intersection of Md. 26, Wormans Mill Road, and Routzahn Way on Wednesday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Frederick is figuring out where it will add two red-light cameras along Md. 26 on the northern side of the city, as well as two additional speed cameras near an elementary school in the city.

The Frederick Police Department will work with a vendor, All Traffic Solutions, to conduct a study to see how many red-light cameras are needed at the intersections of Md. 26, Wormans Mill Road, and Routzahn Way, and the intersection of Md. 26 and Monocacy Boulevard.

Only 2 of each? Get a dozen or more! Just like the lottery, it’s a voluntary tax.

