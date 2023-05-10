Frederick is figuring out where it will add two red-light cameras along Md. 26 on the northern side of the city, as well as two additional speed cameras near an elementary school in the city.
The Frederick Police Department will work with a vendor, All Traffic Solutions, to conduct a study to see how many red-light cameras are needed at the intersections of Md. 26, Wormans Mill Road, and Routzahn Way, and the intersection of Md. 26 and Monocacy Boulevard.
Both intersections involve people crossing a state highway to continue on a city road, and both locations are the site of numerous crashes each year, Acting Lt. Justin Thomas said Wednesday.
Many of the crashes involve people not paying attention as they drive, he said.
According to statistics from the State Highway Administration, the Routzahn Way/Wormans Mill intersection was the scene of 48 crashes between 2018 and 2021, with a high of 16 in 2019.
None of the crashes was fatal, but 20 involved injuries, and 24 were caused by distracted driving.
The Monocacy Boulevard intersection was the site of 33 crashes during the same period, with 12 involving injuries, according to the SHA statistics.
Thirteen of those crashes were attributed to distracted driving.
The two Md. 26 intersections involve eight different approaches. The study would look at how many cameras are needed and where they should be placed, Thomas said.
Installing the cameras would be consistent with the city's Vision Zero plan for eliminating deaths on its roadways, Alderwoman Kelly Russell said during a workshop Wednesday with the city's mayor and aldermen.
It would be unfortunate if someone were hurt or killed in a crash that could have been prevented, Alderman Derek Shackelford said.
One of the speed cameras being requested would monitor traffic around North Frederick Elementary School, Thomas said.
The camera currently installed monitors southbound traffic on Motter Avenue as it approaches the school, but it is mounted at the school's entrance, Thomas said.
The school staff and Frederick County Public Schools have asked that it be moved to monitor a crosswalk on Motter Avenue at 12th Street.
Installing a pole-mounted camera would allow the current camera to be moved to monitor northbound traffic, Thomas said.
The change would allow monitoring of traffic between the elementary school and Gov. Thomas Johnson High School.
Police are also requesting cameras to monitor both eastbound and westbound traffic on Christopher's Crossing between Opossumtown Pike and McClellan Drive, to address complaints about speeding in that area, Thomas said.
Only 2 of each? Get a dozen or more! Just like the lottery, it’s a voluntary tax.
