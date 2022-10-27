As Frederick prepares to examine the parts of its charter, the city is extending the deadline to apply for the committee that will review the document.
The application period for the Charter Review Committee will last until Nov. 1, after originally being scheduled to end Oct. 20.
The committee of seven to 11 members will look at the structure, composition, and membership of the city’s elected officials; the city’s organizational structure; rules and procedures; compensation; and frequency of review.
The city had received 11 applications as of the close of business Thursday, city spokesman Allen Etzler wrote in an email Thursday.
They extended the deadline because they had received verbal interest from several people and wanted to make sure they gave everyone enough time to apply, he wrote.
The committee is expected to hold its first meeting in early November.
The review process is expected to take six to eight months to research best practices and make recommended changes.
The charter mandates the structure of the city’s government and the operation of various city departments, among other details of city functions.
It was last reviewed in 2007, and the aldermen last approved changes in 2013.
Applicants must live, work, or own property in the city to be eligible to serve.
