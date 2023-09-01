Rebecca DeSantis-Randall, the city’s manager of equity and inclusion, said the Government Alliance on Race and Equity (GARE) conducts research on policies related to racial equity, provides training opportunities for government officials and helps members share ideas.
DeSantis-Randall first heard of the alliance while participating in a chief equity officer cohort through the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
In an interview on Friday, DeSantis-Randall said it “just made sense” for the city to connect with GARE.
The alliance includes over 400 active jurisdictions across the country, including Frederick County. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the city of Frederick is slightly more diverse than the county.
Census data from July 2022 shows that about 55% of city residents are white and not Hispanic or Latino, compared to about 68% of county residents.
People of color make up just over 20% of the city’s workforce, DeSantis-Randall wrote in an email on Friday.
The city of Frederick applied to become a member of GARE about two months ago. As part of the application process, the city had to submit examples of its efforts to improve life in Frederick for all residents regardless of race.
In the application, DeSantis-Randall referenced:
- the city’s Office of Equity and Inclusion
- the business diversity program in downtown Frederick
- the initiative to include an equity impact statement in the executive summary of every ordinance and resolution that goes before the Board of Aldermen.
The city’s application to become a member of GARE was approved on July 20, DeSantis-Randall said Friday. A handful of city officials will soon attend the first of a four-part GARE training series on equity in the budgeting process.
“One of the nice things about becoming a GARE member as a city is that it opens up all of our staff to be able to take advantage of the training opportunities that they have,” DeSantis-Randall said. “We’re really looking forward to connecting with other municipalities about how they do their racial equity work.”
