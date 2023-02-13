Michael McNiesh
Buy Now

Michael McNiesh

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Michael McNiesh has been elected to return to his former seat as a Walkersville commissioner, according to unofficial results from Monday's town election.

McNiesh won with 303 votes, according to the town's Facebook page. He was followed by Betsey Whitmore Brannen with 149 votes.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription