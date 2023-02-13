Michael McNiesh has been elected to return to his former seat as a Walkersville commissioner, according to unofficial results from Monday's town election.
McNiesh won with 303 votes, according to the town's Facebook page. He was followed by Betsey Whitmore Brannen with 149 votes.
The other three candidates were David Toohey, who received 51 votes; Duane Musselman, who had 42 votes; and Jason Bryant, who received 27 votes.
There were 575 ballots cast for this election, according to an email from Town Manager Sean Williams, including 33 absentee and 542 in person. There are 4,672 voters in Walkersville.
The results are unofficial until they are certified, according to Williams.
"I'm feeling great about [the results]," McNiesh said in a phone interview after the results were released.
He said many people expressed their support for him, so he expected to do well.
During a closed meeting on Sept. 29, 2022, commissioners unanimously voted that McNiesh reached the threshold of three unexcused absences from town meetings, which, per the town charter, meant he forfeited his office.
McNiesh called for a public hearing to challenge the vote.
McNiesh missed meetings on Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 while away at job training in Texas. He called into a meeting by phone on Sept. 29 while still in Texas, but the town charter does not include calling in by phone as attendance.
The commissioners reaffirmed their decision 3-1 during the public hearing on Oct. 26, with then-Commissioner Michael Bailey switching sides to vote no.
At the polls on Monday, many voters said they voted for McNiesh on principle.
Resident Chris Howk said McNiesh shouldn’t have been removed in the first place.
He has disagreed with McNiesh on certain views, he said, but politics didn’t guide his vote.
“I think that the fact that we're even having a special election is garbage because … the way that everything went down with Mr. McNiesh was crap,” he said.
Melanee and Justin Funk also voted for McNiesh. Justin Funk said he was going to run himself, but deferred to McNiesh.
The Funks said they liked McNiesh as a commissioner. McNiesh was vocal, they said, and great at getting information out on social media, as well as communicating with residents.
“I like the path that he was taking,” Justin Funk said. “I want him to resume that path.”
Melanee Funk said McNiesh felt like a true candidate for the people.
“He values others’ feedback,” Melanee said. “He's not just running and going on what he feels. … He's gonna go more so with what everybody's telling him versus this is just gonna go his way.”
Others voted on Monday based on the issues.
James and Dottie Titmus determined their vote based on growth of houses and industry, which they don’t want. They felt Brannen was the best choice.
They also said they voted for Brannen because the commissioners needed another woman’s voice.
In an interview after the results were announced, Brannen said she wished the best for McNiesh.
"He definitely wants what's best for Walkersville," she said.
She said she is undecided on whether to run again if there's another special election.
There is a second vacancy on the Town Commission because Bailey resigned in January.
The commission has 30 days from the vacancy to announce an appointment or a special election. Otherwise, a special election is automatically held.
The town has not announced either, and some residents have voiced their support of a second special election.
Amy Skora also had concerns with growth of the town, which is why she said she voted for McNiesh.
She moved to the Spring View Estates development about a year ago, she said, and likes Walkersville for its rural, small-town feel.
However, a proposed FoodPro project jeopardizes that, she said. She noted that McNiesh was openly against the development.
Despite getting the fewest votes, Bryant said in a phone interview that he felt good about his results. No one knew him, he said, so he got 10 more votes than he expected.
Asked if he would run again in another special election, he said, "Yeah, why not?"
Musselman said in a phone interview he would likely not run again. He suggested that votes for him could have helped other candidates running against McNiesh.
"I'm not disappointed I lost, but I didn't want him to win," he said.
Toohey could not be reached for comment.
