Mount Airy’s Planning Commission voted Monday night to give a favorable recommendation to the town council to approve annexing a 258-acre property into the town for possible development, as long as certain, presently undefined conditions were met.
The conditions, which will be added at a later date, are likely to involve how the four wells on the Harrison-Leishear property will be used as a potential water source for the town and buffering zones between the land and neighboring residential communities.
The expansive Harrison-Leishear property was acquired by Carroll County in 2009, and its potential use has been a hotly debated topic in Mount Airy ever since.
Proponents of annexing the land argue that it will provide commercial business, tax revenues and a potential new water source for the town, while opponents say it will create traffic headaches and disruptions to a small-town way of life.
“This is not Gaithersburg. This is not Columbia. We don’t have the infrastructure for this,” Mount Airy resident Dale Rice said in the public comments during the Sept. 28 Planning Commission meeting. “We don’t have the roads for this.”
Under one proposal that still must be approved by the town council, 128 acres of the land would be reserved for an office employment campus; 85 acres would be given to the town as parkland for future development; and 45 acres would be reserved for future development.
“I feel annexation will be economically favorable for the town,” said Roxanne Hemphill, the chairperson for the Planning Commission. “There has to be a good balance between commercial and residential [space]. We don’t have that yet.”
The 4-2 vote by the Planning Commission to recommend annexation resolution now kicks the matter to the town council for further, discussion, study and possible approval. A final vote on the annexation is not expected until the spring.
“This is just the first step,” Hemphill said of Monday’s vote.
Planning commission members Bill Butts, Scott Sirchio and Martina Hatley joined Hemphill in giving a favorable recommendation for the resolution, while Lindey Camerata and Judi Olinger voted against it.
After receiving a tentative annexation agreement in August, the town council sent the matter to the Planning Commission and gave it 120 days to provide a favorable recommendation or an unfavorable recommendation on the resolution for annexation.
The issue was discussed at length and, at times, contentiously at the August and September Planning Commission meetings before coming to a vote Monday without much further discussion.
“I was surprised. I didn’t know if we would be ready to vote,” Hemphill said. “The discussion had stopped, and no one was really saying anything that hadn’t been said before. So, I asked if we were ready to vote, and we were.
“I think all the questions we had had been answered. We have other questions. There are no ifs, ands or buts about it. But, until those issues get straightened out and approved, there was really nothing else we could do. All we are doing is approving or disapproving of a resolution at this point.”
