The city of Frederick will receive money from the state to make improvements to Harry Grove Stadium.
The owner of Frederick's two professional baseball teams will bring in a world-renowned architect to design changes to the stadium as it considers a long-term lease with the city.
The city was notified Tuesday that a memorandum with the Maryland Stadium Authority had been approved to make improvements to the stadium, but hadn't received a final copy of the agreement, Economic Development Director Richard Griffin said Wednesday.
The state money would help make improvements to the stadium in the hopes of attracting a major league-affiliated club back to the city.
The city doesn't know yet how much money it would get.
Nimeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium is home to two professional teams — an unnamed Atlantic League team that's starting this year and the Frederick Keys, a collegiate summer baseball team in the MLB Draft League.
Both teams are owned by Attain Sports and Entertainment, a company based in McLean, Va., that also owns the Baltimore Orioles’ Double-A affiliate Bowie Baysox.
The Keys had been an Orioles Single-A affiliate until 2020, when they lost their 31-year affiliation amidst a shuffling and reduction of teams by Major League Baseball and its clubs.
“We are continuing to make progress” toward getting an affiliated team, Attain CEO and Managing General Partner Greg Baroni told the mayor and aldermen at a workshop Wednesday to discuss the signing of a long-term lease for the two teams at the city-owned stadium.
The condition of the player areas and other facilities at Harry Grove was one of the factors in the Frederick Keys losing their affiliation.
Each Major League Baseball franchise has agreements with several affiliated minor league teams used to develop young talent.
Baroni said his top priority remains attracting an affiliated team for the Orioles organization, followed by the Washington Nationals, then another major league franchise.
Baroni said Attain has retained architect Janet Marie Smith, the designer of Orioles Park at Camden Yards, to design renovations to the stadiums in Frederick and Bowie.
Smith has also designed renovations to Boston's Fenway Park and Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, along with numerous other projects.
Both the Frederick and Bowie renovations would be multi-year projects, with work done in stages during each offseason, Baroni said.
The proposed stadium lease would be for up to 20 years, with an initial 10-year term and two five-year terms at the club's discretion.
The first two years of the lease will be for $100,000 per year, the third through 10th years at $125,000, and years 11 through 20 at $150,000 per year.
Alderman Ben MacShane expressed concern about the length of the lease, since Attain doesn't currently have an agreement for an affiliation in place.
The Maryland Stadium Authority agreement requires at least a 10-year lease, said Scott Waxter, an assistant city attorney.
