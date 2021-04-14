A group of teenagers from Catoctin High School have taken the first step to achieving their goal of building a skate park in Thurmont, and it appears the mayor and town commissioners are on board.
The group, led by Catoctin High sophomore Patrick Dugan and Amie McDaniels from the town’s Parks and Recreation Commission, addressed the Board of Commissioners Tuesday night during a discussion on the state’s Project Open Space funding.
“Our town has lots of nice parks, but the one thing we do not have is a skate park,” the 15-year-old Dugan said. “And I feel like this town would really benefit from that.”
Frederick County municipalities are expected to split about $352,000 this year in Project Open Space funding, according to Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick.
After the county’s grant money is approved from the state, each municipality usually comes to a meeting with three or four proposals to pitch. It’s then decided by the mayors and burgesses which projects are funded.
Mayor John Kinnaird and the five commissioners were planning on prioritizing replacing more equipment at the Woodland Park playground, which underwent some updates last year.
During public comment, Dugan outlined the group’s dream for a skate park and shared his petition, which garnered 176 signatures in just four days.
Dugan and his friends have been building their own skating equipment in Thurmont for the past year, which caught the attention of Sgt. Dave Armstrong of the Thurmont Police Department. Once he talked to them about their handiwork and their dream of having a skate park, he suggested they go to the Parks and Recreation Commission. McDaniels thought the idea was great and started to conduct research on the types of skate parks available for pre-fabrication as well as custom builds.
“I think everybody on the Parks and Recreation committee agrees it’s a good use of our funds, and we think that the town needs it,” McDaniels said. “It serves a purpose, and it would look really good for the town.”
While the skate park would most likely take more funding than just the Open Space money, the commissioners were impressed by Dugan’s presentation and agreed the funding could be a good jumping-off point for the first phase of a park. This is similar to how the skate park in Urbana was funded — through several different phases.
Commissioner Marty Burns agreed that may be the best course of action.
“What I’d like to see is a comprehensive look at something like this. If we’re going to do it, let’s not go halfway,” he said. “And I don’t mean we’re going to be able to do everything all in one year. We’d have to have a plan so we could add those things over time.”
The location for the park and what it would look like are still all to be determined, but one suggestion was East End Park.
Kinnaird said many teenagers have asked for a skate park in the past but have never followed through with their plans or gone in front of the town government. He was impressed with Dugan’s tenacity and the number of teenagers and parents who showed up to the meeting.
The next step is for Humerick to draft up the town’s proposals and wait for the county to secure its funding — usually about $1 million total — from the state. The meeting among the municipalities does not usually happen until the summer. Humerick said the grant process would probably be completed in the fall.
“I was leaning toward the playground [to be a first priority] until I heard their presentation,” Humerick said. “And it made me think that we do have a lot of activities for younger kids, but there’s not a lot for the older kids, the teenagers in our parks.”
