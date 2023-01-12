Walkersville logo

In one of his final acts as a Walkersville commissioner, Michael Bailey on Wednesday introduced a resolution that would tighten language in the town charter on phone participation and absences for the burgess and commissioners.

Phone participation and absences from meetings were a central issue when Michael McNiesh was disqualified from office as a commissioner in the fall.

