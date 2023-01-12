In one of his final acts as a Walkersville commissioner, Michael Bailey on Wednesday introduced a resolution that would tighten language in the town charter on phone participation and absences for the burgess and commissioners.
Phone participation and absences from meetings were a central issue when Michael McNiesh was disqualified from office as a commissioner in the fall.
A public hearing for the resolution is scheduled to take place at the next town meeting on Jan. 25.
“The more I think about what we do as the legislative body, the more I think it is important for us to be present when we're able to be present,” Bailey said.
The current charter states, in section C3-7: “Meeting attendance shall be allowed by method of telephone or video conference call format in the event that the Burgess or a Commissioner is unavailable to attend the meeting in person.”
Bailey’s resolution would change "attendance" to "participation," making it explicit that virtual or phone participation doesn’t count as attendance.
Bailey’s resolution further clarifies attendance language in the charter by adding that calling into a meeting by phone or video would be considered failure to attend a meeting, unless otherwise excused.
During a closed meeting on Sept. 29, 2022, commissioners unanimously voted that McNiesh reached the threshold of three unexcused absences from town meetings, which, per the town charter, meant he forfeited his office.
McNiesh called for a public hearing to challenge the vote.
The commissioners reaffirmed their decision 3-1 during the public hearing on Oct. 26, with Bailey switching sides to vote no.
The town later offered to allow McNiesh, through a resolution, to return to his seat if he acknowledged his unexcused absences. McNiesh declined.
In a joint statement, the town also challenged the News-Post's coverage of McNiesh, saying the commissioners did not remove him from office.
Rather, they voted that he had too many unexcused absences, which, according to the charter, meant that he was automatically removed from office.
McNiesh missed meetings on Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 while away at job training in Texas. He called into a meeting by phone on Sept. 29 while still in Texas, but the town charter does not include calling in by phone as attendance.
Since McNiesh declined the resolution that would have returned him to office, and no other person was appointed to fill his seat, the town is holding a special election to fill his vacancy.
A special election will be held on Feb. 13. McNiesh has filed to run for his former seat.
Bailey announced during a town meeting on Dec. 14 that he was resigning as commissioner, effective at the end of January, to relocate to North Carolina for a work opportunity.
However, the timeline sped up, he said, and his vacancy began Thursday.
Part of McNiesh’s defense, and Bailey’s interpretation of the town charter during the public hearing, was that the charter didn’t explicitly say that phone participation didn’t count as attendance.
“I'm a literalist,” Bailey said. “And I know that one of our big points of contention during the public hearing was the intent of the law versus the way the law or the charter is written.”
The additions he proposes would hopefully make the intent of the law clearer, Bailey said. Sometimes, people will need to ask for an excused absence, but the town should commit to in-person legislative processes, he said.
“I think that part of the legislative process and representing our constituents, it’s important that our constituents can come like they’ve done in the past … to vote for us and look at the whites of our eyes, read our body language and speak to us in person, whether they're happy about what we're doing, or whether they're really upset about what we're doing, he said.
Walkersville resident Mitch Brannen asked during the public comment part of the meeting for the commission to table the resolution for now since after Bailey’s departure, there would be two vacancies.
“There’s going to be two new people and I think that whoever those people are, they may bring new ideas or conversation to that debate,” Brannen said. “I think that’s important.”
Commissioners have 30 days to appoint a new commissioner or go to a special election to fill Bailey's vacancy. Residents have expressed the desire for a second special election.
