Michael McNiesh
Commissioner Michael McNiesh was ousted by fellow Walkersville commissioners for having three consecutive unexcused absences from town meetings.

Michael McNiesh

 Courtesy of Michael McNiesh

Walkersville Commissioner Michael McNiesh has been ousted from office after three unexcused absences from town meetings.

Last week, in a closed session, other commissioners voted that McNiesh’s absences on Aug. 24, Sept. 14 and Sept. 29 were unexcused. This violated the town charter, which states a burgess or commissioner must forfeit their office if they miss three consecutive regular meetings without being excused by commissioners.

