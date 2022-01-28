Plans have been cemented for the final stages to renovate Walkersville’s town hall, with the approval of renovations to the building’s HVAC system at the town’s board of commissioners meeting Wednesday night.
Town manager Sean Williams renewed discussion from the town's Jan. 12 meeting to the discussion of the building’s HVAC system. In that meeting, Williams told the board the town had two options when it came to repairing the building’s HVAC system: a relatively inexpensive option to replace parts of the building’s current oil-based heating system at a cost of $177,248, or totally overhaul the system with a modern electrical system which would cost $585,379.
During this week’s meeting, the board of commissioners, especially commissioners Michael McNiesh and Gary Baker, voiced concerns the pricier option was simply too much, even if it would eventually lead to savings.
McNiesh, based on numbers provided by Williams, said it seemed as though it could potentially take decades for the more expensive heating system to produce enough savings for it to pay itself. The board, and Williams, agreed.
When put to a vote, the board unanimously agreed to approve the less expensive upgrades to the HVAC system at the above quoted price, bringing the overall cost of the entirety of the renovation process to $581,248.
In other town news, Burgess Chad Weddle said he would eventually propose the creation of two new part-time park employee positions in order to take over work from a recent retirement.
Weddle said the exact plans for the positions would come at a later date, but he said he currently expects them to be salaried positions capped at 18 hours per week. A specific salary rate was not discussed.
