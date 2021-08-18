Thursday will mark the start of voluntary water use restrictions in the town of Emmitsburg.
The town will implement phase 1 of the water curtailment ordinance due to a lack of rain and dropping levels in the town's wells and lake. Phase 1 consists of "voluntary conservation restraints by all users of water from the municipal water system of the town," the town said in an emailed alert Wednesday.
Town staff will continue monitoring levels. Emmitsburg may need to move to phase 2 — mandatory restrictions — unless there is a significant amount of rain, the alert warned.
This comes after the town issued an alert Aug. 6 warning residents the town was approaching phase 1 water levels.
The water curtailment ordinance gives the mayor the ability to “suspend, curtail, regulate and prohibit the use of water from the municipal water system of the town” to preserve public health and safety, the ordinance reads. The decision comes after consulting with the commissioners and the director of public works.
