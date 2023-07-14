Mayor Donald Briggs of Emmitsburg will not seek a fifth term.
Briggs confirmed his decision in a text message to The Frederick News-Post on Friday.
“I feel I got done what I said I wanted to do with the help of a lot of people,” Briggs wrote.
Two commissioners have filed to run for mayor in the Sept. 26 election — Tim O’Donnell and Frank Davis.
One commissioner seat also will be up for election.
Commissioner Joe Ritz has said he is not seeking a fourth term as commissioner. He has encouraged someone else to apply by the Aug. 25 deadline.
As of Friday, no one had filed to run for commissioner.
Ritz was first elected to the board in 2014. He ran unopposed in 2020.
Briggs, who was first elected in 2011, went into more detail in a column in The Catoctin Banner about why he’s not running.
“There comes a time — convenient or not — to accept that time, in the end, tips the scale,” Briggs wrote in a “From the Mayor” column on the news site, which covers areas including Thurmont and Emmitsburg.
“I have served 4 terms, 12 wonderful years, as mayor of Emmitsburg, a true honor, and I will not seek a fifth term,” Briggs wrote.
Briggs added that his goal for the office was to “do positive things, big and small.” He cited the $19.5 million solar-powered plant for wastewater treatment.
He and the town staff met their goals in spite of challenges, like the pandemic, Briggs added.
Ritz thanked Briggs for his service at Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.
“[I] just wanted to say thank you for serving 12 years,” Ritz said Monday. He added that he thinks Briggs is the longest-serving mayor in Emmitsburg at least out of the last 75 years, from his research.
O’Donnell said during Monday’s meeting that he is running for mayor.
In an interview on Friday, he said he hoped to be a bridge for different parts of the Emmitsburg community and to be of service to the town.
“I believe I can help lead,” including by being responsive to community feedback, O’Donnell said.
He also hopes to improve town communication with residents, such as by reaching out to tenants to deliver information, not just landlords.
Davis discussed his candidacy in a phone interview Friday.
“I’m really looking forward to the challenge,” he said.
Davis said he hopes to take a closer look at the town’s finances in the wake of a 36% annual increase in water rates. He credited Commissioner Amy Boehman-Pollitt for raising the issue in recent meetings.
“I just think we need a different look at the way the town’s being run,” Davis said.
Ritz previously said during a Board of Commissioners meeting he would not seek a fourth term as commissioner and encouraged someone else to apply by the Aug. 25 deadline.
“Mr. Ritz, I bid you a sad farewell. Despite the fact that sometimes I called you ‘Dr. No,’ you were looking at stuff with a sharp eye, [which] was always appreciated,” O’Donnell said at the meeting.
“Sometimes when disagreement occurs, the best comes forward,” O’Donnell added.
