Water rates in Brunswick will remain unchanged after the city council voted unanimously Tuesday night to keep them the same for the next fiscal year.
Residents in town will continue to pay $57 per quarter for every 1,000 gallons used, while out-of-town residents will pay $77 per quarter for every 1,000 gallons in order to use the city's water.
Rosemont residents will be charged $4.92 per quarter, which is equivalent to Frederick County's Tier One consumption rate per 1,000 gallons used.
The city council also voted unanimously to raise the sewer rates by six percent for fiscal year 2021, which will result in an increase of $3.27 per quarter for residents at the base rate.
Also at Tuesday's meeting, the council voted against sending a draft letter for tax credits for the proposed Railroad Square housing development in downtown Brunswick that has drawn significant opposition from residents.
Councilmen John Dayton, Andy St. John and Chris Vigliotti opposed sending the draft letter, while Vaughn Ripley and Angel White supported sending it.
— Greg Swatek
