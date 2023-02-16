The members of Frederick's charter review committee will split into smaller groups to gather information on various topics before presenting them to the larger group.
The committee divided into four groups at its meeting Thursday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
At its meeting on Thursday, Frederick’s charter review committee created smaller groups to focus on specific topics.
The members of Frederick's charter review committee will split into smaller groups to gather information on various topics before presenting them to the larger group.
The committee divided into four groups at its meeting Thursday.
One group — led by Stuart Harvey, former head of Frederick County's Board of Elections — will look at elections and election administration. The group will also include committee members Robert Van Rens, Jim Racheff, Andrea Mayer, and John Funderburk.
A second group will be led by Van Rens, and look at the city's legislative bodies and structures. It will include members Ashley Waters, Ron Peppe, and Marvin Ausherman.
A third group will look at procedural issues and any parts of the charter that should be separated into their own parts of city law.
It will be led by Megan Kirk and include Van Rens, Melissa Muntz, and Tom Lynch, the committee's chairman.
A community outreach subcommittee to help provide information about the group's discussions and upcoming topics will include Waters, a former spokeswoman for the city, and Mayer.
The smaller subcommittees will help develop information on each topic to help the larger committee explain the decisions it will make, Lynch said.
The subcommittees will give updates at the group's next meeting, scheduled for March 2, on what information they've gathered.
The committee is also expected to craft a mission statement to guide its work.
The committee also heard from city spokesman Allen Etzler on ways the city can help spread information on the group's discussions and try to generate interest in the topics it will discuss.
The mayor's office wants to support the committee however it can, Etzler said.
He suggested providing information in multimedia public service announcements, as well as in Spanish.
Muntz suggested forming small focus groups to get feedback, and partnering with the county on outreach it's doing, to connect with groups the committee also wants to reach.
The city has an expansive list of groups and organizations that it can email information to disseminate to their members, Etzler said.
Direct outreach is best, although questions have to be specific and comprehensive, he said.
“That is when we get the most valuable feedback,” he said.
The committee meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month.
Frederick’s charter mandates the structure of the city’s government and the operation of various city departments, among other details of city functions.
The charter was last reviewed in 2007, and the aldermen last approved changes in 2013.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
As I dropped my backpack inside the spacious Lodge at Camp Potomac Peak, just outside Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, my hosts Jeff and Sam DuVal encouraged me to wake for the sunrise.
FoodPRO, a family-run, employee-owned company, has been a staple in the city of Frederick for 88 years. We support 165 employees and their families, the vast majority of whom call Frederick County home. Sadly, it has become clear that the Fre…
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.