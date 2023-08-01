The committee reviewing Frederick’s charter will start considering preliminary recommendations for changes to the city’s governing document, beginning with a meeting Thursday.
The ad hoc committee will begin receiving reports Thursday from its various subcommittees that were designated to consider various elements of possible changes, Tom Lynch, the committee’s chairman, said in an interview on Tuesday.
He said there could be a draft report for a vote by the full committee by mid-September.
From there, the report will be provided to the mayor and aldermen, who will decide which recommendations, if any, to accept, Lynch said.
A final report is expected to be issued in October, with at least one meeting to discuss the recommendations with the mayor and aldermen.
Frederick’s charter dictates the structure of the city’s government and the operation of various city departments, among other details of city functions.
The charter was last reviewed in 2007. The aldermen last approved changes in 2013.
Lynch said Thursday’s meeting is expected to cover topics such as:
• the city’s legislative process
• whether the charter should include a process for changing compensation for the mayor and aldermen
• whether the document should include a section on ethics
• the city’s budget process
• developing a periodic process for reviewing the charter itself.
Committee member Robert Van Rens said in an interview that establishing a set period for evaluating the charter is important.
The city can’t go 10 years without reviewing its governing document, he said.
Things that made sense when they were approved as part of the charter may not make sense anymore, and periodic review is important in keeping the document up to date, Van Rens said.
While the group’s meetings have been sparsely attended, Lynch said he thinks more people are paying attention than it may appear.
The group’s meetings at 1 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month may make it hard for people who are working to make it to meetings in person, but they may watch meetings online or afterward on the city’s website, he said.
“I understand that’s a difficult time for people to get away and come to City Hall for a meeting,” he said.
Van Rens said he thinks the committee has done a thorough job gathering information for the various issues it considered.
Hopefully, the committee’s recommendations will lead to productive changes for the city.
“That’s what we’re here for. We want to make it work,” Van Rens said.
