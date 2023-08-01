City Charter Review
Frederick’s charter review committee, including Chairman Tom Lynch, right, is preparing to consider its initial recommendations for changes to the city’s charter.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

The committee reviewing Frederick’s charter will start considering preliminary recommendations for changes to the city’s governing document, beginning with a meeting Thursday.

The ad hoc committee will begin receiving reports Thursday from its various subcommittees that were designated to consider various elements of possible changes, Tom Lynch, the committee’s chairman, said in an interview on Tuesday.

