After nearly two years, a road project on the north side of Frederick is scheduled to open to traffic on Friday.
The city announced plans Wednesday for the opening of the section of Christophers Crossing connecting the existing end of the road in Frederick’s Clover Ridge neighborhood to the intersection of Walter Martz Road and Poole Jones Road on Friday afternoon.
The $4.9 million project, which began in late September 2018, fills a missing section of Christophers Crossing, which will ultimately stretch from U.S. 15 north of Frederick to U.S. 40, on the city’s west side.
It’s the last major component of the important transportation corridor on the north side of the city, Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor said when ground was broken for the project in 2018.
It will let residents move from east to west across the city without necessarily getting on U.S. 40 or U.S. 15, he said.
Work on the roughly 1,850-foot, four-lane extension was done by Hagerstown-based contractor C. William Hetzer Inc.
The project included building a traffic circle at the intersection of Christophers Crossing, Walter Martz and Poole Jones roads, perimeter sediment controls, water and sewer work, conduits for street lights on the south side of the site, and curb and gutter installations along parts of the road.
With the work finished, parking will be prohibited along Christophers Crossing.
A traffic light is expected to be installed at the intersection of Christophers Crossing and Opossumtown Pike, but no date has been announced.
The city bought the Sanner farm in 2008 for about $6.5 million, with several school sites planned for the area.
