A new traffic signal at the intersection of Opossumtown Pike and Christopher’s Crossing in Frederick will begin operation next week, but will be in preliminary flashing mode until then.
The signal will flash red in all directions until it goes into full operation on Jan. 19, according to a news release from the city.
Along with the start of the new signal, speed limits along Christopher’s Crossing and Monocacy Boulevard between Opossumtown Pike and Md. 26 will change from 25 mph to 30 mph.
The city will also put in several pedestrian and traffic improvements at the intersection of Christopher’s Crossing and Timber Grove Road this spring, including: a new crosswalk across Christopher’s Crossing with high-intensity marking and associated signage, a pedestrian refuge area within the Christopher’s Crossing median for the crosswalk, restrictions on left turns and through movements from Timber Grove Road onto Christopher’s Crossing, ADA-compliant ramps and crosswalks, and removal of stop control on Christopher’s Crossing.
