The city of Frederick will provide new translation services to residents on TV and online channels, as well as at front desks of city offices and facilities.
Closed captioning options in English and Spanish are available on the city's TV Channel 99, and Spanish closed captioning options will soon be available on Channel 99 Online, according to a news release from the city. In addition, more video productions will soon provide Spanish captions along with English.
City facilities including the Finance Payment Window, police headquarters, Talley Recreation Center, City Hall and more have also been outfitted with technology to provide translation for residents who prefer to use a language other than English.
The technology will convert each phrase into the person's language of choice to help facilitate conversations with city staff.
Both changes are the result of a resolution approved by the city's aldermen to increase equity in the city's operations in fiscal 2021. Additional measures for fiscal 2022 are included in the budget and will be unveiled by the end of the year, according to the city release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.