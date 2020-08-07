Frederick will now make sure to routinely examine its documents and policies to ensure equitable representation for all residents.
The city's aldermen voted 4-0 Thursday night to approve a resolution sponsored by Alderwoman Kelly Russell to incorporate equity as a fundamental value for the city in its operations. Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak was absent from the meeting.
The resolution commits the city to a “continual evaluation” of city documents to make sure they're equitable, and fix any problems; to broaden public outreach to include more of the diverse language and communications needs in the community; and to consider future policies in terms of how they show equity.
It also acknowledges that historical inequity and unequal treatment have become embedded in the policies and practices of institutions, including governments, and the city must recognize and try to correct or mitigate the impacts those inequities have had on marginalized and underrepresented communities.
This is not the first step the city has taken in recent months in response to the national debate.
In July, the aldermen approved a resolution by Alderman Derek Shackelford that made racism a public health crisis.
The city has also taken other steps in recent years, including setting up a review panel to look at disadvantaged businesses, establishing a strategic plan for diversity and inclusion, and beginning a study that will allow the city to set specific goals for the participation of disadvantaged businesses.
Alderman Roger Wilson asked how often the reviews should take place.
Russell said she didn't intend to have a continuous review, but that when the city produces a document, they should look at it through the lens of equity.
(1) comment
This is great news! However it is nothing more than a feel good tactic and the Board members know it. If board members believe this is the solution than surely the "Public Health Emergency for Racism" has been rescinded. As a feel good tactic one could say it is a step in the right direction. This is just a feel good tactic for BOA members, because the individuals for whom it was intended will reject it. It was with great sadness I read the story in 72 hours yesterday that the City of Frederick has condoned spray painting on sidewalks and individual buildings [it is irrelevant about being removal able paint; especially after seeing that when someone attempted to remove it, from the brick wall, damaged was sustained went using a pressure washer.] It is just wrong to have permitted spray painting above the mural on Citizens Way. I would appreciate if the Downtown Frederick Partnership and the Frederick Chamber of Commerce would share their feelings about this. Without having their perspective -- their silence speaks volumes.
Now I understand how this goes on these forums, the usual cast of characters will commence with the name calling and that I must be a sub human, abhorrent - abominable - cruel and disgusting person. So please have at it because I will not be upset with any of you, because I would only be upset if the remarks came from someone I respect.
To the City Administration:
Should you support this graffiti, please add it to all the Way-finding signs in downtown Frederick, that authorization would demonstrate your commitment - since your paid $700,000.00 from them in 2009.
https://www.fredericknewspost.com/terms/printview/72_hours/creating-for-a-cause-pair-of-frederick-county-artists-support-protesters-local-community-with-activism/article_d7fda79e-f623-525c-951b-67ed0ac28d91.html
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.