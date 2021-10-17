About 65 percent of city of Frederick employees are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, and the city is trying to figure out how to convince more of them to follow suit.
Of the city’s 678 employees, 442 had presented proof of full vaccination as of last week, according to Joe Lindstrom, the city’s manager of risk, safety, and compliance.
The city’s Board of Aldermen is now considering offering financial incentives to employees who get or have gotten vaccinated, although no amount has been determined. The mayor and aldermen are expected to take up the issue during a meeting Thursday.
Employees have been screened about 2,200 times during the pandemic, and about 70 employees have missed time from work, Lindstrom said during an Oct. 13 work session.
Local health leaders continue to tout the significant advantages of vaccination.
If an employee is possibly exposed to COVID and is not vaccinated or won’t share their vaccination status, they’re out of work for 10 days, Lindstrom said. If they’re vaccinated and aren’t showing any symptoms, they can come back to work the next day.
While the city has a goal of having 75 percent of employees vaccinated, they should strive to get the number as high as possible, Mayor Michael O’Connor said during last week’s meeting.
“The goal should be to get everyone who works for the city” to get vaccinated, he said.
The city has proposed offering up to $1,000 for full-time employees who provide proof of being fully vaccinated and $500 for part-time or active seasonal employees, although the aldermen will ultimately set the amount of the incentive.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said she would support up to $250, with the remainder of the money used to provide some incentives for people in the community to get vaccinated.
Meanwhile, Alderman Derek Shackelford indicated he supported $500, although he’s open to considering other amounts.
Just goes to show the city isn't hiring the best and the brightest if their vaccination rate is that low. Not only should they not get a financial incentive to get vaccinated, they should be required to pay for the testing for not being vaccinated. Why is Frederick so far behind MoCo and Howard Counties?
