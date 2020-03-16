Frederick will postpone all public meetings through March, as the city tries to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Citing recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and discussion by the city’s leadership, the city announced Monday that all public meetings in March would be postponed.
The policy developed as they saw over the weekend that the threshold for how many people should attend gatherings was reduced, Mayor Michael O’Connor said Monday.
Postponing meetings for two weeks lets officials have a better conversation about how to have the public involved when meetings resume, he said.
He said the agendas for the mayor and aldermen meetings in March didn’t have anything that really had to be done in the next two weeks.
The city will work with its boards and commissions, as well as people in the community, to address upcoming agenda items, according to a city release Monday.
As the response to the virus continues to emerge, the primary focus is on health and safety, O’Connor said.
But as it continues for an indefinite time, they’ll have to know how they can keep government working, including items such as passing the budget.
“We’re trying to manage a really challenging dynamic,” O’Connor said.
The Maryland Municipal League has offered ways that municipalities can comply with open meetings rules in adjusted ways, he said.
The situation is different from a big snowstorm or other event, when you know things will return to normal in a fairly short time, O’Connor said.
“We can’t rush our way back from this,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.