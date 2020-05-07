The city of Frederick’s Planning Commission has announced a revised schedule of workshops for drafting the city’s 2020 comprehensive plan.
All of the workshops will be held at 6 p.m. in a virtual format, with information on viewing and commenting available at cityoffrederickmd.gov/publicmeetings.
Three workshops were held in January and February, before being interrupted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Each meeting will address various parts of the draft plan and accept public comment.
The workshop schedule will be:
- May 12: Parks and Recreation, Economic Development, and Fiscal
- May 19: Community Character and Design
- May 26: Municipal Growth
- June 1: Implementation
- June 9: Roadway Classification Map
- June 22: Land Use Map
