Frederick’s mayor and aldermen will meet with the Frederick County delegation to the General Assembly on Dec. 13 to discuss the city’s legislative priorities ahead of the legislature’s session in January.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and will be carried on the city’s Channel 99 cable channel and streamed at Channel 99 Online.

Topics will include transportation infrastructure and policy, capital funding, health care, economic inclusion and climate solutions.

Comments can be provided during the meeting by calling 301-600-1213, and e-comments can be submitted at frederickmd.gov/ecomment.

The General Assembly’s session will convene in Annapolis on Jan. 12.

— Ryan Marshall

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!