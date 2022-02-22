Up to 25 members of the public will be allowed to attend meetings and workshops of Frederick’s mayor and aldermen, as declining COVID-19 numbers allow the city to reopen gatherings.
Beginning Feb. 23, members of the public will be able to register to attend meetings in the boardroom at City Hall, with the first 25 people admitted.
People attending will be required to be masked and socially distanced and will be screened before entering the meeting.
Members of the public can use the link at tinyurl.com/2p89ch36 to register for meetings.
Residents will need to click whether they plan to attend a public hearing or a workshop.
They can then select the date and time of the event they’d like to attend and fill out their contact information.
People who want to attend with family members will need to register each family member individually.
While attendees will generally need to remain distanced, members of the same household will be able to sit next to one another.
The city will keep its public comment call-in line at 301-600-1213, as well as its ability for people to provide e-comments for people who can’t attend in person.
The mayor and aldermen moved to virtual meetings in April 2020, and while they have gone back and forth between meeting online and in-person, none of the in-person meetings have been attended by the public.
Public attendance at meetings had been scheduled to begin in October 2021 but was delayed in August after the Delta variant caused a rise in cases.
This is progress? The torturous process for attending shows how little this administration wants to face the public. Bob Lewis
