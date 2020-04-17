Frederick’s aldermen adopted a resolution that will examine its actions and policies to see how they impact climate change.
The resolution calls for the city to take seriously the impact of climate change, both locally and globally, said Alderman Ben MacShane, who sponsored the resolution.
It commits the city to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 50 percent of 2010 levels by 2030 and 100 percent by 2050, and to take all efforts to safely draw down carbon from the air.
The city will establish a climate emergency mobilization work group of scientists and academic experts, relevant city departments, and others, which will submit a report to the mayor and aldermen within a year with recommendations and steps to meet the resolution’s goals.
The city’s aldermen voted 5-0 Thursday night to approve the resolution.
The city has already experienced significant flooding, and needs to reduce its emissions, MacShane said.
The climate crisis is often understood, but it’s not always brought to the table when decisions are made, MacShane said.
The resolution will reinforce the idea that every topic relates to the climate in some way, he said.
Alderman Roger Wilson said he was very supportive of the resolution, and asked whether the work group would be a joint committee with the county, or just the city.
At the moment, it’s only the city, MacShane said, but he’s hopeful that it will ultimately be a joint effort.
A similar resolution is being worked on at the county, he said.
Alderman Derek Shackelford said the resolution is a good statement, and he hoped the aldermen and the committee can make it work effectively.
