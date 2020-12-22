Aside from the snow that covered city streets from last week's storm, the city of Frederick's public works crews are preparing to battle another scourge of colder winter weather: water main breaks.
On Dec. 9, a water main break at Fort Detrick cut off service to Biggs Avenue and caused lower pressure in nearby neighborhoods, and on Dec. 15, a break closed a block of East South Street.
On Dec. 15, a water main break disrupted traffic on North Market Street, and the next day a break affected service to a block of Fairview Avenue in the city.
In each situation, repairs were made and water service resumed within a matter of hours.
The breaks are caused by two factors, said Zack Kershner, director of the city's public works department.
The freezing and thawing that happens in cold weather causes the ground to shift, putting pressure on weak spots in the pipe, he said. Meanwhile, older pipe that was installed directly on rock or otherwise appropriate bedding can lead to breaks.
The city's current standards require a 1-foot gap between a pipe and rock, with proper bedding being used for support.
Once a year, the city completes a program to detect leaks across the entire city, Kershner said. They also re-check older parts of town again in October to help identify leaks and deal with them before winter hits.
The city also did a water master plan in 2009, when infrastructure that needed to be replaced because of its age or condition was made a priority, and projects have been ongoing since the plan was done.
The current replacement of the water line on 7th Street was one of the projects that was identified.
The city also does preventive maintenance through leak detection, exercising valves and valve bolt replacement, Kershner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.