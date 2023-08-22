More Information The committee believes the recommendations it proposed would: lessening the workload for the city’s assigned liaison to the NACs, creating more involvement between the NACs and the mayor and aldermen, creating a middle layer of volunteers for the organizations, creating a social component among residents, and creating a more comprehensive set of guidelines for the NACs.
Frederick should continue to have about the same number of Neighborhood Advisory Councils to coordinate response to local issues, according to a committee the mayor appointed to study the issue.
The city’s alderman should decide the final number, and each of the 10 to 12 NACs should have an alderman as its voice in the city government, the committee decided as a recommendation on Tuesday.
The committee was considering whether to keep the number of NACs basically the same at 10 to 12, or condense the number of groups into five to seven to streamline the process of coordinating with the city.
The city currently has 12 NACs, although two are currently not active.
A separate committee considering changes to the city’s charter is expected to make a recommendation on how many aldermen the city should have.
The NAC committee voted 5-2 to recommend that the aldermen establish the larger number of NACs, with members Gayle Petersen and Liz Tinker opposed.
Members Libby Taylor, Natalie Gipson, Jackie Parks, Jenifer Rodriguez, and Kevin Sellner voted in favor.
Petersen said she might like to see more NACs, to help foster more local decision making.
The number of NACs could work either way, Rodriguez said.
Larger NACs could help identify problems occurring in several areas, while several smaller NACs could band together to address common problems, she said.
Parks said the aldermen should decide how many NACs are needed, but the committee should lay out the pros and cons of each argument.
The committee voted unanimously to approve a larger set of recommendations to the mayor and aldermen setting up how the new structure would operate.
The committee has been meeting since March, during which it reviewed existing NAC policies, reviewed models in other cities, and created a new set of guidelines to set the NACs operations.
At a future workshop meeting, the group’s recommendations will be presented to the mayor and aldermen, who will decide which, if any, recommendations to accept.
The NAC process is a way to provide “thoughtful and engaging two-way communication” between residents and the city’s government, the draft resolution said.
Under the proposed guidelines, the residents of each NAC would elect a board of up to seven coordinators. Each board would recommend a liaison from its group to be appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the aldermen to a Board of Liaison Representatives.
Under the committee’s proposal, NACs bring neighborhood issues to the city government’s attention, and work with city staff members, officials and other NAC volunteers to come up with solutions.
Along with its formal recommendations, the committee also made an informal recommendation that the city allow feedback on proposed development earlier in the planning process.
The proposal would change a section in the city’s Land Management Code to allow NACs to engage with the city staff before projects are approved.
“This is an opportunity for residents to understand planning that is or may affect their neighborhoods and ensure that the City and potential developers receive early suggestions, concerns, and solutions on designs critical to maintenance of local character,” the proposal said.
The committee also recommended that its new guidelines be reviewed after a year of being implemented to determine what, if any, changes should be made.
