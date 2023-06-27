The architectural standards that will guide development of Frederick's East Street corridor will help form the “dress code” for the area as it redevelops, according to one of the people who helped develop the city's draft of its form-based code.
The standards, part of the city's proposed form-based code to revise zoning requirements in the area along the city's East Street, will help provide the aesthetic for development in the area, Geoffrey Ferrell, said at a workshop on the draft form-based code Monday night.
Ferrell is a consultant who worked with the city on developing the draft proposal.
The architectural standards are mostly intended to cover areas that are clearly visible from the street, rather than on the sides and rears of buildings that are less likely to be seen by the public, Ferrell said.
“Let's be tough where it makes sense, and let it go where it can be an advantage to the builders,” he said.
The standards cover elements such as windows, roofs, parapets, and other aspects of exterior design.
Windows must be set back at least three inches from a building facade, and at least one-and-a half times as high as they are wide, among other requirements included in the draft code.
Shop windows must be clear, and able to provide views at least 15 feet into stores.
Ferrell said the rules may seem arbitrary or mundane, but they all contribute to a cohesive appearance for an area.
“A lot of these rules are not about how it looks, but they're about how it lives. They're about functionality,” he said.
Architects can get frustrated at the limitations that a form-based code imposes, he said.
“But this isn't a ground for you to experiment on and build something that looks like an aluminum grasshopper on LSD or something,” he said.
Monday's meeting was the second of four that are planned to discuss various elements of the proposed code.
The next meeting, scheduled for July 11, is scheduled to cover building form standards and various functions of the code. A meeting on July 24 is scheduled to discuss parking and loading rules, and the process of how the new code would be administered.
Both meetings are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
(2) comments
Quote:
"...an aluminum grasshopper on LSD..."
That's a new one.
Is the grasshopper on LSD or the creator of the grasshopper? Probably the latter.
Some modern sculptures look like they were created by someone with a 'very open mind' (not to mention pupils).
The more I think about it, the more I like the idea of an aluminum grasshopper -- polished aluminum, nice and shiny. There's gotta be room for one somewhere downtown.
I vote* for a Mormon cricket.
*Well, I’m just a member of the public and not a member of the professional metal insect sculpture designer community so maybe I shouldn’t be allowed to vote. Even though I know perfectly well that a Mormon cricket isn’t a cricket at all.
