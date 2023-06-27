East Street Expansion
Buy Now

The city of Frederick is holding a series of workshops on its proposed form-based code for the East Street corridor. East Street is shown looking south from East Church Street toward the intersection with Patrick Street. The Board of Education offices are at top right, and the MARC train station is on the left.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

The architectural standards that will guide development of Frederick's East Street corridor will help form the “dress code” for the area as it redevelops, according to one of the people who helped develop the city's draft of its form-based code.

The standards, part of the city's proposed form-based code to revise zoning requirements in the area along the city's East Street, will help provide the aesthetic for development in the area, Geoffrey Ferrell, said at a workshop on the draft form-based code Monday night.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

(2) comments

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"...an aluminum grasshopper on LSD..."

That's a new one.

Is the grasshopper on LSD or the creator of the grasshopper? Probably the latter.

Some modern sculptures look like they were created by someone with a 'very open mind' (not to mention pupils).

The more I think about it, the more I like the idea of an aluminum grasshopper -- polished aluminum, nice and shiny. There's gotta be room for one somewhere downtown.

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

I vote* for a Mormon cricket.

*Well, I’m just a member of the public and not a member of the professional metal insect sculpture designer community so maybe I shouldn’t be allowed to vote. Even though I know perfectly well that a Mormon cricket isn’t a cricket at all.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription