The Thurmont Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to have a Hagerstown engineering consulting firm study the source of the flooding near Emmitsburg Road and provide recommendations for how these issues may be mitigated.
For $12,800, ARRO Consulting, Inc. will create a base map depicting flood-prone areas and properties along the roadway and deliver a report about what can be done to alleviate the problems experienced by residents. After that, it will be up to the commissioners to decide what to do next, explained Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick — whether they’d like Thurmont to take care of the issues, for example, or if they’d like the town to partner with other agencies to share the cost of any necessary mitigation work.
Although Emmitsburg Road has long been embattled with flooding issues, the problem rose to the surface when houses began being constructed in the area about 20 years ago, Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird explained. Now, the biggest complaint he hears from folks about any development in the area is that their houses get flooded every time it rains.
Kinnaird can understand why they’re so frustrated. Sometimes, residents experience flooding two or three times per year. They’ll wind up with water collecting behind their house for weeks or months on end.
“When it floods out there, it’s like they’re living in a lake,” he said. “It’s unfortunate. Especially, it’s unfortunate that the houses were built there without that issue being resolved first.”
The problem, Kinnaird said, is that stormwater has no way to flow out of the area, except for two small culverts about a quarter of the way up Emmitsburg Road. Although the water does flow out of the culverts, the area has to get “three-quarters of the way flooded” before it can begin to do so because the channels were constructed too high in relation to the water level, Kinnaird said.
The mayor suspects construction on Route 15 in the 1970s and 1980s exacerbated the flooding issue. After ARRO Consulting completes its report, though, the town will know for sure.
Having this knowledge will be invaluable to the town, Commissioner Martin A. Burns noted.
“It’s solid foundational data,” he said. “Right now, we don’t have that ... just conjecture on what we think. Engineering analysis would go a long way.”
Commissioner Bill Buehrer said he was in favor of funding the analysis. However, he questioned who would be responsible for implementing — and paying for — any recommendations ARRO Consulting provides.
Burns gave a few possibilities. The town could ask the state for assistance, he said, especially if ARRO Consulting discovers that development on Route 15 contributed to the flooding, he said. Thurmont could also contribute some of its resources, or companies interested in developing property in the area could help cover the cost. The town could also create a special taxing district for those who would benefit from the implementation of the recommendations, so the entire town wouldn’t have to be on the hook for the final price tag.
Kinnaird noted that the town will likely be able to use some of the money it receives through the American Rescue Plan Act to help pay for the study. Questions about how Thurmont will tackle any recommendations issued by ARRO Consulting is something the town can sort out in the future, he said.
“I think that would be the second shoe that falls,” he said. “So let’s find out what that number could be and we can investigate solutions to it after that.”
Kinnaird expects the consulting firm to complete its analysis within 90 days of when it begins work. After ARRO Consulting delivers its recommendations, Thurmont will host a public hearing to discuss the firm’s findings and suggested solutions, the mayor said.
