Part of what makes Frederick County unique is its mix of charming small towns and Main Streets, rural farmlands, and bustling city centers.
That level of diversity serves citizens well, but it also means there are different needs in different parts of the county. The Community Foundation of Frederick County supports funds that focus on needs in all corners of Frederick County, including the thriving city of Brunswick.
Judge and Mrs. William Wenner were longtime Brunswick residents and were deeply involved in their community.
Judge Wenner was chairman of the board of Maryland Blue Cross Blue Shield, chairman of the board of trustees at his alma mater, St. James School, and a member of the Brunswick Rotary Club and Frederick Kiwanis Club.
Lila Wenner served on the board of Frederick Memorial Hospital (now Frederick Health Hospital), was chairwoman of Heartly House, and was the first woman to serve as a director on the board of Farmers & Mechanics National Bank.
In 1993, Judge and Mrs. Wenner created The Brunswick Area Fund with the Community Foundation to support community services and projects in Brunswick.
Most recently, the fund supported projects with A Mission of Mercy, the Brunswick High School Safe & Sane program, and the Brunswick High School Drama Boosters club for the spring musical and fall play.
The Brunswick Emergency Relief Fund was established by Sandy Cox with her 2005 Wertheimer Fellow for Excellence in Volunteerism award to support the efforts of the Brunswick Ecumenical Assistance Committee on Needs, or BEACON.
BEACON helps Brunswick area households with a range of supports including rent assistance, utility bills, and medical needs.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, BEACON benefitted from the Community Foundation’s emergency relief grants to directly support Brunswick area residents.
Edgar Virts was a former Frederick County commissioner and was active with organizations in the Brunswick area, including American Legion Post 96 and The New Hope United Methodist Church of Brunswick.
The Edgar and Geraldine Virts Fund for New Hope United Methodist Church of Greater Brunswick has distributed more than $50,000 to support programs and projects in Brunswick.
Brunswick’s Boy Scout Troop 277 has been developing youths since 1915. The Brunswick Boy Scout Troop 277 Fund was founded by Robert Ward with his 2007 Wertheimer Fellow for Excellence in Volunteerism award to support the troop.
When Linda C. Moser, a devoted member of The New Hope United Methodist Church, died, her sister Shirley Barker created a fund in her honor.
Linda cared deeply about the church and its congregation. The fund that honors her memory will benefit the church for generations to come.
The Linda C. Moser Memorial Fund has distributed almost $13,000 to support the operations and mission of The New Hope United Methodist Church.
The Community Foundation holds other funds and scholarships that support Brunswick-area residents. While Brunswick might be considered a small city with a little more than 7,000 residents, its spirit is big, with generous donors who have committed to its well-being for generations to come.
Elizabeth Y. Day is president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Frederick County, a nonprofit that connects people who care with causes that matter. It works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to carry out their charitable intentions through educational scholarships and grants to nonprofits. To learn more about the Community Foundation, visit www.FrederickCountyGives.org.
