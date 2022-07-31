Part of what makes Frederick County unique is its mix of charming small towns and Main Streets, rural farmlands, and bustling city centers.

That level of diversity serves citizens well, but it also means there are different needs in different parts of the county. The Community Foundation of Frederick County supports funds that focus on needs in all corners of Frederick County, including the thriving city of Brunswick.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription