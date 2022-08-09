Brunswick City Administrator David Dunn is retiring from his position after a total of 14 years, in two stints.
According to a news release from the city, Dunn, 70, first became city administrator for Brunswick in 2001.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Brunswick City Administrator David Dunn is retiring from his position after a total of 14 years, in two stints.
According to a news release from the city, Dunn, 70, first became city administrator for Brunswick in 2001.
Before that, he served 30 years in Prince George's County law enforcement.
He stayed as city administrator until 2010, when he moved to take a position with the Frederick County government, the release said.
While in county government, he served as assistant county manager, county manager, and Board of Commissioners liaison to municipalities.
Dunn returned as city administrator for Brunswick in 2017 under former Brunswick Mayor Jeff Snoots, the release said. He didn’t expect to stay as long as he did this time.
“I said, alright, I'll tell you what. I'll give you at least six months. Well, OK, that was five years ago,” Dunn said in an interview.
Dunn agreed in 2020 to continue in his role to help Nathan Brown as he moved into a new position as mayor.
During the last five years, the release said, Dunn was a key player in large-scale projects like the Yourtee Springs improvements and the Milton E. Frech Jr. Operations Center, the city’s new police and public works building.
Yourtee Springs was recently reconnected as a water source for Brunswick for the first time since 2018.
“Dave’s efforts to secure funding sources and oversee the construction of Yourtee Springs and the operations center have been a huge asset to the City,” Brown said in the release.
Dunn said he wanted to stay until those two major projects were done. The new police and public works building is opening in about 30 days, he said.
“I just wanted to help out as best I could and see both of those projects, you know, finally get finished,” he said.
He also wanted to make sure his successor had a good foundation.
“I wanted to leave on a high note. I didn’t want anybody taking my place to come into something that’s so messed up and it’s really because of the staff,” he said. “I’m just kind of steering the boat, but it’s the staff that makes the mayor and myself look good.”
The city has begun looking for his replacement. There is no deadline to fill the position.
Dunn said he’ll stay on to train the new recruit.
“I've always loved that job. I've always enjoyed it," Dunn said. "And there's not a day I didn't want to come to work.”
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.