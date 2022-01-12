Sports field reservations for single-day, tournament and league use will continue to be free of charge in Emmitsburg.
The Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to continue a no-fee policy that dates back to January 2020. The policy was set to expire in January of 2021, but was extended during COVID-19, Town Manager Cathy Willets reminded the board.
Town staff researched the field rental policies of neighboring municipalities and found some, like Brunswick, have agreements with local baseball leagues to provide basic field maintenance in exchange for free use, according to Willets.
“The town is paying for all the maintenance right now, and I think to ask the leagues for like what Brunswick does, I think is very reasonable in exchange for no fees,” Willets said.
She noted the town spent more than $10,000 related to the fields in fiscal 2022.
Another option, Willets offered, would be for the board to continue the no-fee policy for another year and in the meantime work on a more formal policy regarding field maintenance.
Commissioner Frank Davis was quick to say local leagues already put time and effort into the park. Thurmont Little League installed new roofs on dugouts and the concession stand, he said, and the Babe Ruth team added a new batting cage. On a weekly basis, he’s seen league members pulling weeds and dragging fields. Fees would just be another cost that falls on parents, he added. Local businesses also benefit when teams come out to play.
“If charging for the ball fields is going to balance our budget, we got a problem,” Davis said.
In seeking feedback from the community on Facebook, Davis said he did not encounter anyone in favor of reinstating the fees.
Willets said the decision is the board’s; staff just presented options for consideration.
“It’s not going to make or break our budget one way or the other,” she said.
Addressing what he called the “elephant in the room,” Commissioner TJ Burns pointed out Frederick County’s purchase of 152 acres along Motter Station Road for a regional park. It’ll open eventually, he said, and could attract leagues away from Emmitsburg’s fields.
“We want to keep that relationship as strong as possible,” Burns said.
After some discussion that made it clear the board was leaning away from fees, Commissioner Joseph Ritz III made a motion to continue the no fee policy for field reservations through 2022. Ritz’s motion passed unanimously with all five commissioners present.
Between now and next year, town staff will explore more specific language on field maintenance expectations, with a goal of bringing a formal agreement proposal to the parks and recreation committee for review in the fall before the no fee policy expires again.
