Situated about five miles from the southern Pennsylvania border and northeast of Catoctin Mountain, Emmitsburg relies on both a man-made reservoir and about seven wells scattered across town to serve its roughly 3,100 residents.
Dan Fissel knows those wells, Rainbow Lake and the town’s overall water infrastructure well—he’s worked for Emmitsburg for the last quarter-century.
So when town residents took to Facebook and other mediums to voice complaints about brown water in late 2019 and early 2020, Fissel, the town’s superintendent of water and sewer systems, and three colleagues were responsible for fielding complaints and figuring out why brown water was flowing into bathtubs and sinks.
Part of the issue is along a stretch of North Seton Avenue, less than a half-mile long. A series of split pipes run from roughly 30 yards from the town square down to near the entrance to Northgate, one of the town’s neighborhoods.
The line is old, Fissel said, dating back to the 1950s or even decades earlier. And because of tuberculation—essentially the breaking down and rusting of the inside of a metal pipe—what was once a four-inch line is now roughly two inches, Fissel said.
Once the water turns brown, it takes thousands of gallons of flushing in homes before it clears up, Fissel added. But he maintains it’s safe to drink, despite the color.
“It’s coming off the inside of the pipe, so it’s rust,” Fissel said. “You don’t want to drink 10 pounds of rust everyday, but you could drink a glass full and it wouldn’t hurt you, if you could get over the taste of it, because it’s like drinking out of an old rusty well.”
Town officials hope to replace the line with a silver ductile pipe, which will hopefully last up to 100 years. Town Manager Cathy Willets said construction on that project and another line replacement on DePaul Street nearby could start in 2023 and cost $2.3 million, hopefully with state or federal assistance.
How will projects be paid for?
How funding for the repairs comes together is an important question, Willets said. If state and federal aid doesn’t cover it, the town could have to consider rate adjustments or higher property taxes, though Willets quickly added the last option isn’t even being talked about among town staff.
Water rates, however, could change. Willets and T.J. Burns, a town commissioner, said town workers are currently looking at different tiers of payers based on water usage per quarter.
Burns is pondering lowering the sewer rates but raising the water rates in order to keep costs the same for Emmitsburg residents. That would perhaps create more opportunities for town officials to obtain grants and loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), officials said.
The USDA currently provides low-interest loans and grants through its Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program for towns of up to 10,000 people for water and sewer infrastructure projects.
But the process is competitive, both through them and the Maryland Department of the Environment, Willets said. Many towns statewide are trying to keep up with state and federal standards but have limited finances, she said.
“As the demands from the state continue to increase, particularly with MS4 [Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System] and stormwater management, the costs to small towns is becoming overbearing,” Willets said.
“So, for a town to make up that money, we’re going to need more state funding or federal funding, or we’re going to have to raise water and sewer rates to pay for it,” she added. “Which is something in a small town that we don’t want to have to do.”
Burns doesn’t oppose raising the water rate. For the first quarter of 2021, his household of five people — with kids “doing lots of laundry” — spent $82 on water use. Changing the water and sewer rates might help with obtaining state and federal help, he and Willets said.
Ultimately, improving the town’s water infrastructure is perhaps the most important task town commissioners and staff face — just like so many small towns across the country, Burns said.
“I think it’s a national issue at this point,” Burns said. “The infrastructure is something that’s been neglected and kicked down the road [where] the next person will take care of it and the next person will take care of it. Well, we’ve kind of finally reached that point where we have to take care of it.”
A look at other projects
Emmitsburg leaders also are looking at two other important water and sewer projects, one in town and one in the watershed.
The one in town is a replacement of the pump station.
Standing outside the current one on Creamery Road earlier this month, Fissel estimated — based on town drawings — the original structure was built in 1936 and served as the town’s original wastewater treatment plant.
It ran until the 1980s, when a new sewer plant was built across U.S. 15, Fissel said. Since then, it’s served as a collection point that then pumps rainwater and sewage to the wastewater treatment plant, including a new $19 million facility that began operating in 2015.
Fissel’s knowledge of water and sewer infrastructure is evident as he describes the pump station, noting how electronics have changed and motors have become more efficient.
But maintaining its parts can be costly. Pumps can cost $15,000 to rebuild, and motors can cost $10,000, Fissel said. It gets to the point where the situation is equivalent to trying to fix an old car.
“You can keep it running, but you’re continuously nickel and diming [it] to death,” Fissel said. “And these dimes turn into hundred dollar bills, or more, thousands.”
The pumps have been rebuilt four times in the last 25 years, Fissel said. Now, the new pump station, estimated to cost about $3.8 million, is scheduled to open late next year.
Willets said the USDA is providing about $1.9 million in a loan and $800,000 in a grant, leaving the remaining cost to the town.
Nearly four miles away, in the watershed near Rainbow Lake, the town also will hopefully be installing a water clarifier to help better treat the reservoir’s water before it travels down to the town’s water plant off Crystal Fountain Road.
Construction should begin in early 2022, Willets said. The town benefited from Sen. Michael Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll) securing $1 million in state funds of the roughly $1.4 million project cost.
The new clarifier should help with pH control and get the worst of the algae and dirt out of the water before it’s treated, Fissel said.
“We can keep the corrosion control, and the water going into town as far as corrosion control, a lot more stable which is going to help with our brown water complaints,” Fissel said. “The whole key to the brown water is the corrosion control.”
What lies ahead?
As Fissel reflected on how the town has grown since he started and how the water infrastructure has changed—and not changed—he acknowledged that challenges lie ahead for small towns like Emmitsburg.
Labor costs continue to rise for water line replacements and other projects the town is pursuing, he said. And even though he has 25 years of experience, he can’t spend much time mentoring his colleagues because of the sheer workload across town.
Despite his expertise, he estimated once every five times he’s out looking at a water or sewer line or similar issue, he sees a new problem. Because of that, there’s a specific policy he tries to enforce.
“We’re adamant about keeping all the old drawings because you don’t know what you’re going to find,” Fissel said about infrastructure blueprints.
Willets and Fissel said long-term planning has become imperative, especially as the town continues to grow. When Fissel started, around 2,200 people lived in Emmitsburg. The population is now about 3,100.
Tim O’Donnell, president of the town’s Board of Commissioners and a member for more than 10 years, said he understands residents would like to see water improvements sooner, but he hopes for their patience as town staffers continue to address it.
“I would just say that improvement is coming,” O’Donnell said. “It will cause disruption, but taking the long view, there will be a real benefit to it.”
Like Burns, he said water quality and sewer systems aren’t flashy topics. But infrastructure is some of the most important work he and his colleagues tackle.
“Basically, our priority for health, safety and welfare in the community — providing clean water is near the top of that list,” he said.
