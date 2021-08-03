In its first in-person meeting in more than a year, Emmitsburg’s Board of Commissioners weighed the merits of speed cameras and expressed support toward a potential veterans appreciation project.
Hoping to find solutions to the town’s longtime speeding issues, Commissioner TJ Burns broached the subject of speed cameras at Monday night’s meeting. It wasn’t the first time the board discussed speeding, he told the News-Post, but he’s hopeful commissioners can take action as the town grows.
“The safety of the community should come first,” Burns said. He suggested speed cameras may aid in the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office’s existing efforts to curb speeding as an “added element of protection.”
Speed cameras can be placed within a half-mile of school zones, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration website. A local jurisdiction must pass a law to authorize speed cameras before installing them, hold a public hearing and give reasonable notice.
On Monday, Burns sought Deputy Jason Ahalt’s thoughts on speed cameras. Drawing from his prior experience in Prince George’s County, Ahalt noted officers would be needed to review camera footage captured to confirm tags and sign off on tickets. Ahalt suggested seeking further guidance from higher-ups in the sheriff’s office to determine exactly what would be needed on the police’s end to pursue speed cameras. Generally speaking, he said they’d support measures to make the town more safe.
“I think, strategically placed, it would make the town a lot safer,” Ahalt said.
The deputy said one shortcoming of speed cameras, however, is when drivers learn their location and only slow down to pass them.
The board did not take a vote on speed cameras. In an interview Tuesday, Mayor Donald Briggs said he would “absolutely” support exploring speed cameras further.
“We just want to make it safer,” Briggs said.
Veterans project
As the commissioners moved through their agenda to the public comment portion, one local resident stepped up with an idea to show the town’s support for veterans.
In other small towns, Dale Shields noticed banners adorned with veterans’ portraits flying from light poles. He came to the commissioners Monday hoping they might consider doing the same in Emmitsburg.
“Seeing them, it just kind of inspires me,” Shields said, adding it might be a good way to honor veterans for their service.
The mayor and board quickly voiced their support. Burns said the town already has structures in place, like its decorative snowflake displays, that could likely support banners for veterans. Burns suggested looking at the list of veterans on display by the “doughboy” statue and also at the American Legion. Board Vice President Clifford Sweeney said he’d mention the idea to the Legion and gauge their interest in assisting.
“The board is behind you,” Board President Timothy O’Donnell told Shields.
Other board action
In other business, the board:
- Tabled adopting a new town charter and pushed the decision to next month.
- Voted 3-1 to adopt a new animal code in line with the county’s code. Commissioner Frank Davis voted against the update, while Commissioner Joseph Ritz III abstained and cited a conflict of interest.
- Voted 5-0 to increase/add fees related to legal documents, public works agreements, corrective plats, adequate public facilities ordinance application and geographic information system map updates.
- Received an update from the mayor on potential parks and recreation projects. The town is seeking approximately $178,800 in state funding, to be distributed by Frederick County, to go toward new bathrooms and a concession stand at the community park, parking lot/road paving at Memorial Park, bleacher replacement at Memorial Park and community bulletin boards in parks and along the bicycle trail.
The Board of Commissioners meets at 7:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month.
