Emmitsburg's commissioners on Monday gave Mayor Donald Briggs the green light to prepare a proclamation that would forge a sister city partnership between the town and the city of Lutsk, Ukraine.
"I know we all have been moved over the last year with what's going on in Ukraine," Briggs told the Board of Commissioners at Monday's meeting.
The mayor suggested forming a sister city partnership as a way of extending friendship to a city that has been affected by the Russian invasion.
Lutsk is a city in northwestern Ukraine with a population of more than 213,000, according to 2017 online data. In March, explosions were reported at the city's airfield, according to CNN.
In an interview, Briggs said the suffering in Ukraine prompted him to seek out a sister city partnership.
Briggs contacted Emmitsburg resident Conrad Weaver, who has been to Ukraine and has contacts there. Weaver then connected Briggs to a former Lutsk resident who connected Emmitsburg's mayor to Lutsk's mayor.
Briggs said they all spoke over Zoom about a week and a half ago, and Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk expressed interest in being a sister city.
Briggs said Tuesday that he hopes the partnership is more than symbolic and that Emmitsburg residents can assist the citizens of Lutsk in some way.
Briggs on Monday presented a letter of support from Mount St. Mary's University President Timothy Trainor, who in writing expressed interest in collaborating with universities in Lutsk for educational opportunities. The Seton Center also sent a letter, voicing support of any effort to assist the people of Ukraine.
"They're going through an awful lot," Briggs said.
Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.