The Frederick Keys' place in Frederick is secure for at least one more year.
The city's aldermen voted unanimously Thursday night to extend the team's $50,000 lease at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium for another year and to authorize Mayor Michael O'Connor to sign a letter to the club expressing the city's intention.
Intent to extend the team's lease must be given by Oct. 31, and the Keys have expressed interest in extending the lease for another year, Assistant City Attorney Scott Waxter told the mayor and aldermen Thursday.
The Keys lost their affiliation of 31 years with the Baltimore Orioles in 2020 and played last season as part of a six-team Major League Baseball Draft League, which features prospects from across the country who are hoping to get selected in the major league draft. The team finished the season with a 18-32-6 record, the worst record in the Draft League.
Upgrades to the circa-1990 Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium will be needed if the Keys going to attract another MLB franchise to affiliate with the team -- something city officials want to see, officials said earlier this year.
The city's available budget for capital improvements to the stadium is $273,297, according to a report prepared by city staff.
Replacement of the scoreboard is expected to cost between $75,000 and $100,000, Waxter said Thursday.
