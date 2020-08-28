The city of Frederick will use money from a state grant to help develop the Westside Regional Park.
The aldermen voted Wednesday to accept a $400,000 grant for work including acquisition, design, construction, site improvement and other work at the site of the future park off of Butterfly Lane.
The money was approved as part of a state Senate bill passed in 2020.
The future park will include sports fields and amenities on the city’s 136-acre Hargett Farm property.
It will also include Sophie and Madigan’s Playground, being built to honor the memories of Sophie Lillard, 6, and her sister Madigan, 3, who died when their family’s house near Myersville caught fire in 2013.
The playground will include three areas, centered around medieval, pirate and mermaid themes, representing interests shared by the two girls.
The city recently opened a new intersection at a reconstructed Himes Avenue and Md. 180, and closed access to Md. 180 from Butterfly Lane, as part of the development of a new road network that will pass through the future Westside Regional Park.
While a new roundabout is being constructed at the intersection of Butterfly Lane and Himes Avenue, drivers will have to use Contender Way, by the new Butterfly Ridge Elementary School, to reach Himes Avenue and the new intersection at Md. 180.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said the completion of the park will do for the west side of the city what the Carroll Creek project did for downtown.
“It is going to completely transform that side of town,” Kuzemchak said.
She called the grant a “great kick-start” for the project.
The playground is a vital part of the project, Kuzemchak said.
“It’s something that’s going to be truly amazing,” she said.
We want 2 indoor swimming pools. And for residents to NOT leave trash everywhere like they do daily at Hill Street Skate Park.
