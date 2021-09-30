The city of Frederick was recently awarded $200,000 for Phase 4 of the East Street Rails with Trails project as part of the state’s Bikeways Grant program.
Phase 4 includes the design of a 10-foot-wide shared-use path from Worman’s Mill Road to Monocacy Boulevard, according to a news release from the city.
Officials say it will strengthen the connection between Frederick’s northern neighborhoods and allow safe travel from the north to south of Route 26. The design will be completed in collaboration with the Frederick Bicycle Coalition and Walkersville Southern Railway, according to the release.
The project is currently at 30 percent design.
“The East Street Rails with Trails project is long-awaited, and with this funding, we are taking a huge step forward to building this critical piece of Frederick’s transportation infrastructure,” Transportation Planner David Edmondson said in a prepared statement. “We are thankful for the state’s support of this project and look forward to our partnerships locally to move this phase along in the design process.”
On its own, the Phase 4 piece will link Monocacy Boulevard’s shared-use pathway with Clemson Corner, the future Tuscarora Creek Trail, Clerestory Park and the Mill Island neighborhood.
The overall plan for East Street Rails with Trails will build bicycle infrastructure from Monocacy Boulevard to the downtown Frederick MARC station along the old Pennsylvania Railroad line.
More information can be found at cityoffrederickmd.gov/1503/East-Street-Rails-with-Trails.
