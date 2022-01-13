The new owner of the Frederick Keys plans to pursue a new affiliation with a big league ballclub – an outcome that's strongly desired by city officials – although he said the decision would ultimately be made by Major League Baseball.
The sale of the Keys to Attain Sports and Entertainment – Maryland Baseball, LLC was officially announced Thursday. The transaction had been expected, with the new owner's name — Attain CEO and Principal Partner Greg Baroni — listed in public documents taken up at last week's Board of Aldermen meeting.
Baroni and President and General Partner Richard Roberts also own the Bowie Baysox, a Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.
Financial terms of the Keys purchase were not immediately available.
The Keys had been an Orioles Single-A affiliate until 2020, when they lost their 31-year affiliation amidst a shuffling and reduction of teams by Major League Baseball and its clubs.
The team played last season as part of a MLB Draft League, featuring collegiate draft prospects looking to catch the attention of major league scouts.
They finished the season with an 18-32-6 record, the worst in the Draft League.
The Keys have previously indicated that renovations and improvements to the city-owned Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium will be important to getting another affiliation, and the team and the city agreed last week to split the $100,000 cost of a new scoreboard at the stadium.
At a meeting in May to renew the team's lease at the stadium, several of the city's aldermen made it clear that they viewed the draft league as a temporary step and would like to see the team move toward becoming affiliated with a major league club.
Baroni said in a statement to the News-Post Thursday that the organization would work toward making improvements happen.
“We're committed to investing in the Keys to improve the stadium and enhance the overall fan experience,” Baroni said. “We intend to be an active force doing everything that we can on our end to bring affiliated baseball back to this community, but ultimately that decision will be up to Major League Baseball.”
Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor said the city will want to get a better understanding of what modifications to the stadium are necessary.
Once they know that, they can look at costs and the best way to approach the issue.
O'Connor said he thinks the draft league is a great interim solution and shows that MLB sees Frederick as a desirable market, but affiliated baseball is still the goal.
But there are steps to meet before they can get there, and for Frederick to get an affiliate, a team would have to leave somewhere else, he said.
The Keys will play their first home game of the season June 2 against the Trenton Thunder.
