Rachel Nessen

 Photo from city of Frederick

The city of Frederick will officially have a new face handling its legal affairs with the promotion of Rachel Nessen as city attorney.

The city on Tuesday announced Nessen's promotion by Mayor Michael O'Connor.

mrnatural1
Congratulations to Ms. Nessen! That was a long time coming -- 21 years.

