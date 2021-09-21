The city of Frederick's primary election results were certified Tuesday, making it official that Mayor Michael O’Connor (D) will compete for a second term against Republican Steven Hamrick in the city’s general election.
In a city where 70 percent of voters registered to a party are Democrats, O’Connor tallied more than 2,200 votes, beating challengers Jennifer Dougherty, Roger Wilson and John Funderburk, according to final results released Tuesday by the Frederick County Board of Elections. Hamrick bested Steve Garrahy 472 to 370 votes.
Roughly 21 percent of registered Democrats and 8 percent of registered Republicans cast votes in the city's primary.
O’Connor said he was humbled and gratified by the support he received in the primary, adding that he and his campaign would continue to reach out to voters in the weeks preceding the general election.
“It’s on to November,” O’Connor said.
Hamrick didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The News-Post.
Nearly 44 percent of the more than 5,000 Democrat votes cast were for O’Connor, while Hamrick received 56 percent of the city’s 861 Republican ballots.
Nearly 17 percent of registered Democrats and Republicans participated in September's primary, up roughly 4 percent from the last primary in 2017, interim election director Barbara Wagner said.
Two Republicans and five Democrats will also move on to the Nov. 2 general election in a bid to fill the city’s five Board of Aldermen seats. Because the Republican field had fewer than five candidates, Robert Fischer and Michelle Shay automatically qualified for the general election.
Lobbyist Katie Nash led the Democratic field for alderman with 18.4 percent of the vote, followed by incumbent Derek Shackelford. Incumbents Donna Kuzemchak, Ben MacShane and board President Kelly Russell are moving on as well.
The board currently is comprised of five Democrats. The only alderman who didn't run to retain his seat was Wilson, who lost his bid for mayor with 21.2 percent of the Democratic vote.
