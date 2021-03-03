The city of Frederick has received more than $400,000 in grant money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. 

The $419,485 for Frederick is through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, which is used to expand affordable housing and economic development opportunities in low- to moderate-income communities.

Maryland communities received almost $52.5 million through the program for fiscal year 2021.

"As our partners across Maryland work to provide affordable housing and care to vulnerable citizens, this full-year funding will bolster their efforts and help them continue meeting the unique needs of their communities, especially in the COVID-19 environment," Jane Miller, deputy regional administrator of HUD’s Mid-Atlantic region, said in a prepared statement. 

Steve Bohnel is the county government reporter for the Frederick News-Post. He can be reached at sbohnel@newspost.com. He graduated from Temple University, with a journalism degree in May 2017, and is a die-hard Everton F.C. fan.

