Frederick city government has scheduled a planned fire in the city watershed property off Gambrill Park Road between Nov. 8 and Nov. 10, according to a news release.
The goal is to restore a stand of 90-year-old pitch pine that's at the end of its life, and burning will help a new generation of seedlings take root, the release states.
There are no homes or structures in the area, and while the burn will create smoke on Catoctin Mountain, it will be a low, controlled flame, according to city officials. Maryland Department of Natural Resources fire staff, who will be in charge of directing the flame, will have trucks ready to pump water from the fire pond adjacent to the burn area and equipment to enlarge fire lines if needed.
As a result, Gambrill Park Road will be closed between its junction with Fishing Creek Road and Gate R6 during the burn. All trails in the northeast section of the watershed will also be closed.
Conditions will need to be favorable on a date within the three-day window for the burn to happen, per the release.
For questions, contact Jenny Willoughby at jwilloughby@cityoffrederick.com or call the city’s public works dispatch at 301-600-1440.
