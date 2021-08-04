Frederick planners are looking for people to share their vision for bicycling and walking in the city, using its 2020 comprehensive plan as a guide, with a series of meetings scheduled in August to provide insight.
The comprehensive plan that goes into effect in October calls for the development of a bike plan, titled “Let's Move Frederick,” said David Edmondson, a planner for the city.
As part of the comprehensive plan process, city officials found they had a variety of projects but no unified plan for developing bicycling and pedestrian infrastructure, he said.
The remaining meetings are scheduled for:
- Friday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m., and
- Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.
Part of the feedback they're looking for is finding out what details they may be missing. Planners can have an idea and a vision of the city, but “no one knows their little neighborhood better than people who live there,” Edmondson said.
They hope to have a draft plan ready by the end of the year or early in 2022.
The “Let's Move Frederick” plan is a starting point for developing an infrastructure network that will take years to develop, Edmondson said.
According to the transportation section of the comprehensive plan, the city's small size means that bicycling could be a big piece of its transportation.
“Historically, bicycling has been viewed as a recreational activity and city infrastructure has followed that view,” the plan said. “People bike on trails that are built through parks and along floodplains. However, these trails are often not connected to the street grid, meaning it is difficult to access the entirety of the city by bicycle. There is little infrastructure available for bicycling to be used as transportation for everyday trips.”
After the city established its Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee as part of a recommendation from the 2010 comp plan, bike lanes were added on 7th Street and North Market Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, and planning has started for adding protected bicycle lanes on North Market Street from 9th Street to Md. 26.
For pedestrian access, much of the city has adequate sidewalks, crosswalks and curb ramps, while some parts have impassible or missing infrastructure, according to the 2020 plan.
But it's clear there's a desire for strong pedestrian infrastructure.
According to the 2020 plan, 69 percent of people who responded to a questionnaire said having a neighborhood that's friendly to pedestrians is appealing, while 61 percent said the same about having a sidewalk.
Alyssa Boxhill, chairwoman of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, said she hopes the meetings help develop a large vision of what's possible for the city.
People moving to areas such as Frederick are looking for amenities like bicycle and pedestrian-friendly streets and neighborhoods, she said.
Her work on the committee has helped her understand how many steps are involved in getting projects done.
“There are so many moving pieces involved,” she said.
Alderman Kelly Russell, who serves as the aldermen's representative on the committee, said she thinks people in Frederick have really been embracing biking as a legitimate mode of transportation in recent years.
The city has made progress in improving its facilities and keeping a mindful eye on the types of projects they develop, she said.
Meetings like the ones in August are important to get the perspective of people who see where the specific shortcomings are, Russell said.
Mayor Michael O'Connor said it's clear these issues are a big transportation priority for the city's active bicycling and pedestrian community, and those people want to see as much investment as possible.
The city will work as hard as possible to make sure its capital improvement projects address issues that need to be done, the mayor said.
