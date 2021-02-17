With significant snow and ice expected to hit Frederick County Wednesday night and much of the day Thursday, the city of Frederick will declare a snow emergency beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday.
The city's downtown parking garages will be open for free off-street parking beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Vehicles will have to be removed from all marked snow emergency routes in the city by 8 p.m. Wednesday to avoid being towed.
Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor urged residents to comply with the parking restrictions on snow emergency routes in order to help the city's public works crews with plowing and clearing the expected snowfall.
The last thing the city wants to do is to have to remove a vehicle because it's blocking a snow emergency route, O'Connor said.
Crews will focus on clearing and maintaining the snow emergency routes during a storm, followed by secondary and neighborhood roads, according to a city release.
Property owners are responsible for clearing snow and ice from sidewalks around their property within 12 hours of when the snowfall stops.
Anyone with a lot or part of a lot next to a city sidewalk must remove snow and ice and clear a path 4 feet wide or the entire width of the sidewalk, whichever is less, or they could receive a fine of up to $100, according to the release.
Parts of Frederick County are expected to see six inches or more of snow Thursday.
