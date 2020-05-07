For more than four decades, Raymond Scott and his bus-turned food stand were a fixture in the area around Frederick's South Jefferson Street, serving up conversation along with the food.
Now friends of Scott, who died April 25 at 84, are asking the city to rename a street by the city's McCurdy Field to honor his legacy.
Scott's bus drew a diverse crowd of workers and city residents for his hot dogs, sandwiches and other selections.
“He was a unifier,” said former county commissioner Blaine Young, who said the bus drew people of all races and classes from around the city.
Growing up, Frederick Alderman Derek Shackelford and his father would go on Fridays to get haircuts and then stop for lunch at Scott's truck.
For Shackelford, the lunches were a chance to listen to and join in conversations with Scott, his family, and a diverse collection of people from throughout the community. Discussions ranged from the city's history to politics and current events.
“He brought people together from all walks of life,” Shackelford said.
Scott often stirred the dialogue with his wit and one-liners, Young said.
"You kind of considered yourself blessed if he took time to give you a one-liner," he said.
Scott's son Raymond Scott Jr., known as Chip, worked with his father for 25 years, and said the people were what mattered to him.
“Everybody that came there was family,” Scott said.
If someone didn't have money, Scott would give them food, his son said.
Scott Sr. worked long hours, often getting up at 5 a.m., or earlier, and finishing up after 8 o'clock at night.
For a time, he was also a bus driver for Frederick County Public Schools.
Along with the food bus, Scott also had a restaurant on All Saints Street and a take-out store on East Church Street at various times, according to an obituary sent to the News-Post by the family.
He retired around 2006 or 2007, Chip Scott said.
But his main legacy was the bus, which drew large crowds, especially at lunch time, in an era when food trucks weren't as common as they are today.
“The line would be down the sidewalk,” Shackelford said.
The menu included hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, roast beef, steamers, and more, topped with onions, relish, or a barbecue or mumbo sauce-like substance known as Scotty Sauce.
“Anything you added that Scotty Sauce to made the food even better,” Shackelford said.
It was “a magical, delicious sauce that no one could ever figure out or replicate,” Young said, and whose recipe Scott adamantly refused to share.
The condiment was a long-time topic of discussion, with rumors that someone once took a sample to Fort Detrick to try and figure out what was in it, Young said, adding that he has no idea if the story is true or just an urban legend.
Paying tribute
More than 2,200 people have signed a petition started by Young to rename Scholls Lane to Scottys Lane to honor the nickname by which many people knew Scott.
With no residential addresses on the street, the impact to the neighborhood would be minimal, he said.
Young also plans to file an application next week for a mural of Scott that would go on the back of a dugout at McCurdy Field, for which he's raising private donations.
Scott had a great impact on the communities on the south side of the city, providing food to community groups, sponsoring youth sports teams, and other activities, and Young and others thought there should be something to honor his contributions.
Scott always looked out for the kids in the neighborhood, offering someone a hotdog or sandwich to make sure they didn't go hungry, or admonishing them if he thought they were up to no good, Young said.
Along with the renaming and mural, Young would like to see a food truck festival at the field each year to raise money for a scholarship fund in Scott's memory.
Shackelford has also submitted a renaming request to the city, with the slightly different change to “Scotty's Bus Lane”.
That way, when someone asks why it's named that, people can share the stories of Scott's contributions to the city, he said.
According to the city's process for name changes, applicants must submit a letter with the justification for a change, and a plan showing the roads, lots, businesses and buildings that would be impacted.
They must also submit letters sent to property owners, businesses and tenants who would be affected by the change, as well as any letter from affected property owners in support or opposition to the change.
If the change is requested by an agency rather than a property owner, the request would go to the local Neighborhood Advisory Council for review.
Then the city's Geographic Information Systems staff would send the request to the Frederick County Bureau of Emergency Communications, the Frederick Police Department and the county's Division of Planning and Permitting to make sure there's no name duplication or other issues.
Then the change would be submitted to the mayor and aldermen for approval.
(1) comment
Great story. Hope the mural, name change and festival all work out.
