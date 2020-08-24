Frederick will make improvements and renovations to the city’s boat ramp on the Monocacy River through a $250,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
The project will widen the ramp at the city’s Riverside Center Park, offering a better transition area for foot traffic, getting equipment in and out and handling stormwater runoff, according to a report from city staff.
The improvements to the ramp area will include better access for people with disabilities, a boat slide, an articulating boat ramp, a rock vane projection for launching kayaks into the river and reinforced side slopes.
Along with helping recreational uses, the ramp will also improve access to the river for emergency responders, the report said.
The mayor and aldermen are scheduled to consider approval of the grant at a workshop on Wednesday.
The grant money will be used to hire a contractor through the city’s purchasing department, said Rick Albee, the project’s manager for the city.
The city is progressing through the final improvement design for a city grading permit, Albee said in an email Monday.
Once all the approvals are received and the request for proposal process is finished, the project is expected to be finished in three years, he said.
Other than a number of playing fields, the Riverside Center Park boat ramp off of Monocacy Boulevard is the only entrance to the Monocacy River within the city limits.
