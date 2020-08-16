Frederick’s process for hiring its new director of the Department of Housing and Human Services is continuing, with several rounds of interviews complete, according to Mayor Michael O’Connor.
O’Connor said Friday that the search committee has finished several rounds of interviews and he’s waiting for a summary from a committee working on the hire.
In February, O’Connor said he hoped to have the position filled in three to four months, but the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the interviewing and hiring process, he said.
The search committee did a resume survey and evaluated and ranked the prospective candidates, with the finalists to be passed on to O’Connor for review and any further interviews.
Once he gets the results from the committee, it will likely take several weeks to make a hire.
The new agency will combine the Frederick Community Action Agency’s work with human services and the Community Development Block Grant’s program for housing.
The city’s hope is that combining the two departments will provide a chance for a second look at all of the programs the FCAA ran under former director Mike Spurrier, and make any changes that might be needed.
Spurrier was removed from the position in November, after more than 30 years.
The city agency oversees a variety of services, including a health center, a food bank and a weatherization program for residents’ homes.
O’Connor said that his hope is that bringing all the agencies under one umbrella in the new department will help improve delivery of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.