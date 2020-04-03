After not meeting since the middle of March because of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Frederick’s mayor and aldermen will convene a special virtual meeting on Wednesday.
The meeting will allow the aldermen to vote on a revised public meeting schedule for the city’s fiscal 2021 budget, as well as an extension of the state of emergency declared by Mayor Michael O’Connor on March 13.
Under state law, an executive official such as the mayor may declare a local state of emergency, but it must be approved by a legislative body such as the aldermen if it extends more than 30 days.
On March 15, the city postponed all meetings through the end of March. Last week, it was announced that the mayor and aldermen, the city’s Planning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals, and Historic Preservation Commission will begin holding virtual meetings on the week of April 13.
Other boards and commissions, as well as Neighborhood Advisory Council meetings, are postponed until the state of emergency is lifted.
“It is becoming more clear that this health crisis will extend into late Spring, and likely early summer,” O’Connor said in a statement Friday. “However, the work of the City must continue to protect the life, health and safety of our residents and keep our community moving forward. This special meeting allows us to discuss two items needed at this time: extending the local State of Emergency, which continues our commitment to responding rapidly to this changing environment; and adjusting the FY2021 budget schedule, as shared earlier this week. This meeting will be the first using our virtual meeting platform.”
The budget meetings will allow public feedback on the FY21 budget proposed by O’Connor on Wednesday.
The proposed $105 million operating budget includes more than $35 million in funding for the Frederick Police Department, nearly $17 million in public works operations, and $6.5 million for housing and human services, among other spending.
It includes money for road construction and safety projects including on West 7th Street, Monocacy Boulevard between Md. 26 to U.S. 15, Butterfly Lane, and West Patrick Street, as well as intersection improvements at East and All Saints streets and Yellow Springs Road and Tuscanney Drive.
The first public hearing on the proposed budget will be on April 14 at 7 p.m. Additional meetings will be on April 22 and 27, both with hearings from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
A final hearing and the budget’s adoption will be at 7 p.m. on May 7.
So all boards are have virtual meetings now. Thought they were Already doing that when they met face to face
